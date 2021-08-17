MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was released from jail Tuesday morning.
Beasley was serving a 120-day sentence at the Wright County Jail after pleading guilty to threatening a family with a rifle outside his Twin Cities home.
He served 78 days of the sentence before earning an early release. He was also credited with two days previously served. He will be on probation until February 2024.
In a video posted to his Instagram, Beasley was seen celebrating his release.
The 24-year-old was suspended 12 games by the NBA last season after his sentencing. His jail time was delayed until after the season concluded.
Beasley also missed time last season with a hamstring injury. He averaged 19.6 points a game on 44% shooting.
According to a criminal complaint, Beasley used a rifle to threaten a family who was on the Parade of Homes tour in September and stopped at the Plymouth home he rents with his wife.