MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly traded two young players to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Patrick Beverley.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the Wolves are sending Juancho Hernangómez and Jarrett Culver to Memphis for the 33-year-old Beverley.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2021
It’s the second time in as many days a Beverley trade has been announced. The Grizzlies acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that also sent Rajon Rondo and former Gopher Daniel Oturu in exchange for Eric Bledsoe.
Last season, Beverley shot 42% from the field, averaging 7.5 points and 2.1 assists in 22.5 minutes per game.
Hernangómez came to the Wolves via trade in February 2020. Culver was taken sixth overall in the 2019 draft by the Phoenix Suns before the Wolves traded for his draft rights.