MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A husband and wife severely injured in an ATV crash in western Wisconsin earlier this month have died.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says that 57-year-old John Jarvis died Sunday from his injuries. His wife, Pamela Jarvis, 58, died hours later, in the early hours of Monday morning.
The two, of Glenwood City, Wisconsin, were hurt on Aug. 5 when a pickup truck collided with their ATV on CTH E in Springfield. According to a GoFundMe Page, the couple were likely out sharing homegrown vegetables with neighbors when the crash occurred.
Emergency crews brought the two to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where they were treated and died. The fundraiser page said that two died holding hands.
The couple were parents to two girls. Money raised by the GoFundMe page will go toward easing the family’s financial burden.
Funeral information has yet to be announced.
