MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin couple is being remembered for their generosity after they died delivering gifts to neighbors.

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis near Glenwood City as they pulled a trailer with their ATV two weeks ago. After 10 days in the hospital, they both passed away, leaving behind two daughters who spoke with WCCO.

This was home to John and Pamela Jarvis. After meeting on the job at MSP, the couple chose to make a home and a family on land covered by fresh vegetables Pamela planted.

Now the land is in their children’s care. The two college students lost both their parents.

“It’s been very up and down from feeling extremely sad and extremely lost to feeling almost numb and nothing at all, like this isn’t even happening,” said Jessica Jarvis, the couple’s 19-year-old daughter.

Jordin Jarvis is her older sister by two years.

“I think that’s probably the hardest part for me is just, I keep expecting to see them again and they are not there,” she said.

They were killed while on their ATV, just past their driveway, headed to visit neighbors. The accident happened while helping others. They were sharing the bounty of Pamela’s garden.

“They were just extremely caring people, sharing whatever they could with people, always helping in any way that they could,” Jessica Jarvis said.

The couple spent 10 days at Regions Hospital before they passed away, hours and inches apart.

“I think they put their hands over so they could hold hands,” Jordin Jarvis said. “I think if it had to come to this, this was the best way they could have handled that, both of them going out together.”

So the young women try to hold on to memories and to their parents’ wedding rings, which they each wear around their necks.

“It’s just nice, feels like there is maybe a little part still with us,” Jordin Jarvis said.

Also with them forever are the lessons planted into them on this farm.

“I think the two main messages that mom and dad would want people to take is just family time is the most important time,” Jordin Jarvis said.

“And sharing and doing what you can for others and just giving away what you can to those who need it,” Jessica Jarvis said.

The crash is still under investigation. A celebration of life for the couple will be in Baldwin next Thursday afternoon.

If you’d like to help support the family, click here.