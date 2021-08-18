MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 5-year-old child was seriously injured in a car crash in Hubbard County Saturday after a driver involved in the crash admitted to being high on marijuana.
According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of a two vehicle crash on County Road 4 near Lake George around 8:30 p.m.READ MORE: Want To Win Vikings-Packers Tickets? Get Your COVID Vaccine This Saturday
Deputies say when they arrived at the scene one vehicle was flipped on its roof in the middle of the road and the other was in the ditch. A 5-year-old passenger was seriously bleeding from the head and was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
After an initial investigation of the scene, authorities determined a 30-year-old Bemidji man was traveling northbound in a 1999 Jeep Cherokee when he entered the lane of oncoming traffic crashing head-on with a 26-year-old from Dent, driving a 2005 Cadillac.READ MORE: AG Goes After Bridal Stores After Multiple Reports Of Delayed Wedding Dresses
Authorities say the 26-year-old had three other passengers in the vehicle including the 5-year-old victim. The three other passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 30-year-old admitted he had smoked marijuana prior to driving and had fallen asleep causing the crash. The sheriff’s office took a blood sample from him before he was also airlifted to Sanford Hospital for a head injury.MORE NEWS: Gunfight Breaks Out At Memorial For Teen Killed In Shooting Hours Earlier
This crash is still under investigation.