MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The past four executive directors of the Minnesota Republican Party say embattled chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan should resign or be removed from her post, calling the GOP “morally bankrupt” under her leadership.

In a long statement, the four called for her immediate resignation or that the state executive board vote her out. They claim she created a toxic work environment and ruled by “grudges, retaliation and intimidation,” listing examples of her behavior.

“We cannot continue to allow Carnahan to denigrate this organization and tarnish the Republican brand – it is not the Carnahan brand – while continuing to drive well-intentioned, talented and active Republicans to the curb,” wrote Kevin Poindexter, Becky Alery, Christine Snell and Andy Apilkowski, each of whom served as executive director of the party for a period of time beginning in 2018.

This is the latest public condemnation of Carnahan and her leadership at the party, a growing controversy swirling the Minnesota GOP that began with questions about her close friendship with Anton Lazzaro, a top Republican donor who faces federal charges of sex trafficking minors.

Past four executive directors of @mngop ask for Jennifer Carnahan to resign – if she doesn't, they "implore" the state executive committee to remove her. "The Party is morally bankrupt due to the leadership of Jennifer Carnahan," they write. Full: https://t.co/fEgblBMLiL — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) August 18, 2021

.

Carnahan forcefully denies ever knowing anything about the accusations against Lazzaro and has denounced the effort to oust her a “coordinated coup.” She asked for a vote of confidence or no confidence in her ability to lead during a state executive board meeting scheduled for Thursday night, and so far she has refused to step down.

“I’m not going to stand for my name, professional and personal, being defamed in this way,” Carnahan told WCCO Radio Wednesday. “It just simply is wrong.”

Young women have come forward on social media in recent days alleging complaints of sexual harassment by staff within the party. The four former executive directors said they were unaware of these claims, but said they could attest to a “toxic” work environment under Carnahan as chair.

“As the four most recent MN GOP executive directors under Carnahan, we have a unique perspective into the toxic work environment, inappropriate behavior and manipulation that she has facilitated,” the statement reads. “While we did not have knowledge of many of the saddening stories of sexual assault or harassment, unfortunately, we can corroborate and back up many of the other stories that have been shared to date.”

Carnahan maintains she was never made aware of sexual harassment allegations “at the time they happened.”