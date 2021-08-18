MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers are looking at data from the 2020 Census, using the information to redraw maps for the state’s legislative and congressional districts.
The Census data shows Minnesota grew by 400,000 people over the last decade. Thanks to the high turnout rate for census response, Minnesota will narrowly hold on to its eighth congressional seat.
But what those districts’ boundaries look like is poised to change, because the population grew and Minnesota — like all states — is required to have its districts have equal populations.
In the last decade though the Twin Cities metro grew the fastest of anywhere in the state; 78% of the overall growth was concentrated to the seven-county metro area. Other smaller metros like Rochester also grew.READ MORE: ‘Census Nerds! We Did It!’: Minnesota Exults At Census Win At New York’s Expense
“The Twin Cities held onto the lion’s share of the growth,” state demographer Susan Brower said. “There are smaller pockets of growth scattered across those metros.”
Minnesota is still overwhelmingly white, but became more ethnically and racially diverse over the last decade.
A delay in redistricting data means the legislature here will have to work quickly, but it’s important to note that the courts intervened in redistricting here for the last several decades. There are already lawsuits filed in anticipation that lawmakers at the Minnesota State Capitol can’t agree on new maps.
