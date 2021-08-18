MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday in the death of Amanda Vangrinsven.
The 32-year-old’s death was officially ruled a homicide, after her body was found earlier this month 4 miles from where she disappeared.
According to authorities, on Aug. 5, Vangrinsven had been drinking at the Isanti VFW post where she worked. Her coworkers told police Vangrinsven was intoxicated and that they cut her off from drinking more.
Officials said she left the VFW that night with the suspect to go to another bar in Bethel. When she failed to show up for work the following day, she was reported missing.
The 37-year-old man who owns the property where Vangrinsven’s body was found was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Isanti County Jail on probable cause murder charges.
He is in jail, but has yet to be charged in her death.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
