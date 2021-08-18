MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for a killer after a man was found fatally shot on a Mounds View street late Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of County Road I at about 4:27 p.m. on reports of several gunshots heard in the area, and a white vehicle that fled with a possible victim inside.
That vehicle was then reported to be about a mile away in the area of Mounds View Boulevard and Pleasant View Drive. Officers arrived to find a wounded man on the street next to the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures failed.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 763-717-4071, or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
