By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)Minneapolis Public Schools will again reimbursement mileage to families who drive their children to school this year due to the continuing bus driver shortage.

District officials made the announcement in an email to families Wednesday, noting there is a need for 50 more bus drivers. Families were also warned that route delays are expected for some students, and social distancing may be a challenge at times on some buses.

Officials say the shortage has been a nationwide issue for the past five years or so, but it’s been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families can click here for more information on mileage reimbursement, and click here to opt out of bus transportation. MPS is also encouraging families to use the Here Comes The Bus app to track their child’s bus during school days.

MPS has also raised wages for bus drivers and is offering a $3,000 signing bonuses. Click here for more information.