MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are closed due to a new wildfire in northern Minnesota.
The U.S. Forest Service says the Whelp Fire was caused by a lightning strike near Sawbill Lake in Cook County. As of Tuesday night, the fire was estimated to be between 10-20 acres.
Aircraft are dumping water on the fire, and crews will be on the ground battling the flames when conditions improve, officials say.
In the meantime, a number of area waters, portages, and canoe routes have closed. They are: Hub Lake, Mesaba Lake, Dent Lake, Chaser Lake, Bug Lake, Louse Lake, Louse River, Poe Lake, Mug Lake, Wine Lake, Frederick Lake, Hug Lake, Duck Lake, Zenith Lake, Trail Lake, Boze Lake, Frond Lake and Lujenida Lake.
Other parts of the Boundary Waters have been closed due to the Greenwood Lake Fire burning near Isabella. On Tuesday, dozens of nearby residents were evacuated as the fire grew to cover more than 3 square miles.
