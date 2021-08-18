MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more Minnesota school districts have announced they will require students to wear masks when returning to classrooms this fall.
According to a statement, the Roseville’s school board adopted a resolution Tuesday night requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Roseville Area Schools’ mandate affects students and others in early childhood programs through 12th grade.
Officials with the St. Cloud Area School District say “universal masking of children and adults” will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 23 in every district building and vehicle. The school board recently passed the resolution by a vote of 6-1.
Other districts in the metro requiring masks include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Edina and Eden Prairie.
Have back-to-school questions? Share them with us at wcco.com/backtoschool.
