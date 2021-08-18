MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gunfire erupted Wednesday afternoon near a popular Minneapolis water park.
Police say officers were dispatched to North Commons Park just before 2 p.m. after witnesses say a shootout occurred between a group of people in the park’s parking lot and another group on a nearby street.
Community activist Lisa Clemons, founder and director of the group A Mother’s Love, wrote on Facebook that her children were at the park at the time of the shooting. She also says 18 shots were fired.
“Our babies should not have to continue being traumatized [in] North Minneapolis,” Clemons said.
Police say a bus in the parking lot was struck by a bullet, but there are no reported injuries. Water park patrons were ushered into a nearby building by park staff during the shootout. The park and its rec center are closed for the rest of Wednesday, and all park programs are cancelled for the rest of the day.
No one is in custody, according to police, and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.
