MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco drove in the game-ending run for the third time in four games, lining a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning on Wednesday to give the Minnesota Twins an 8-7 win over the Cleveland Indians.

The Twins survived after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth and nearly won it in the 10th. Cleveland third baseman Ernie Clement leaped to rob Luis Arraez of a hit and center fielder Myles Straw made a two-out diving catch of a liner from Ryan Jeffers.

Danny Coulombe (3-1), Minnesota’s eighth pitcher, tossed one inning and was aided by Nick Gordon robbing Bradley Zimmer with a two-out sliding catch in left center.

Cleveland’s seventh pitcher, Justin Garza (2-1), took the loss.

Polanco, who also had a first-inning RBI single, ended Monday’s game against Cleveland with a 10th-inning double. A day earlier, his walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Twins a win over Tampa Bay.

José Ramírez had an RBI double in the ninth against Minnesota closer Alex Colomé, who entered with nine consecutive scoreless appearances. Two batters later — and with two outs — Ramírez scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-7.

The Indians scored once in each of the first five innings, including home runs by Ramírez and Franmil Reyes and RBI doubles by Owen Miller and Amed Rosario. Reyes was 1 for his previous 32 before his 442-foot shot in the fifth that made it 5-2.

But Minnesota had six straight hits, including a two-run double by Miguel Sanó, as part of a five-run fifth for a 7-5 lead.

One inning prior, Sanó deposited a fastball from Zach Plesac an estimated 475 feet away in the upper deck in right-center.

Plesac gave up six runs, five earned, in 4 2/3 innings and has allowed 17 earned runs in 21 1/3 innings across four August starts.

Lewis Thorpe, recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to start for Minnesota, exited with left shoulder soreness after walking three of four batters in the second. The lefty recently pitched two minor league games after missing nearly two months with a strain of the same shoulder.

MORE COVID-19 CASES

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said two more staff members are out with “COVID-related issues.” First-base coach Tommy Watkins left Monday’s game and tested positive for the coronavirus; hitting coach Edgar Varela contracted COVID-19 while away from the team caring for family members who were stricken with the virus.

“We’re hoping in every way and doing our best as a staff to make sure that we keep it localized. There’s no way to know. There’s no way to feel confident I think about anything related to COVID, but we’re going to do everything that we can to make sure that we keep this at the level that it’s at,” he said.

Minnesota had three games postponed April 17-19 because of COVID-19.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale (right finger sprain) threw about 35 pitches on Tuesday and is expected to throw a bullpen session soon. If all goes well, Civale could begin a rehab assignment, general manager Mike Chernoff said. … C Roberto Perez (right shoulder inflammation), 1B Bobby Bradley (left knee strain) and OF Harold Ramirez (right hamstring strain) have all progressed to some running and baseball activity.

Twins: CF Byron Buxton (left hand fracture) is scheduled to take live batting practice with St. Paul on Thursday. … To make room for Thorpe, the Twins designated RHP Nick Vincent for assignment.

UP NEXT

Indians: Cleveland opens a three-game series Friday when it returns home to face the Angels. Neither team has announced a starter.

Twins: Open a four-game series in the Bronx Thursday with a starter yet to be announced. RHP Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.89 ERA) is to start for the Yankees.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)