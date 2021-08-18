MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This weekend, Minnesota Vikings fans can get a shot to have a shot at tickets to the team’s matchup with the rival Green Bay Packers.
Gov. Tim Walz's office announced Tuesday that anyone 18 and older who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic on Saturday will be entered into a drawing for two tickets to the Vikings-Packers game on Nov. 21.
“For Vikings fans who have waited for the vaccine, now is the time to roll up your sleeves and get your shot,” Walz said.
The clinic will be held at the light rail station outside U.S. Bank Stadium before the Vikings' preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, from 4-7 p.m.
In addition to the drawing, the first 100 people of any age who get vaccinated will get an autographed Vikings mini helmet. Anyone age 12 and up can get a vaccine, and no game ticket is required.
The Vikings paired up with the state for a similar clinic before the team's first preseason game against the Denver Broncos. Officials said 37 people were vaccinated there. Anyone 18 and older who was vaccinated at that clinic is also eligible to win the tickets.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 630,512 positive COVID cases and 7,742 deaths in Minnesota. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show that about 70.6% of Minnesotans 16 or older have received at least one vaccine dose.
