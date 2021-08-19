MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After the initial tally in the special election for mayor of Brooklyn Park left the two candidates separated by one vote, a recount has doubled the leader’s margin.
Lisa Jacobson now leads Hollies Winston 3,416 votes to 3,414. Jacobson gained a vote in the recount after the Aug. 10 special election totals gave her 3,415.
Jacobson has not yet been declared the winner. Winston has challenged five ballots, and Jacobson has challenged two. Their challenges will be presented at Monday’s city council meeting, and after a determination is made on the challenged ballots, the results will be certified.
David Schultz, an election law expert who is a professor at Hamline University, said an election separated by just one vote is “incredibly, incredibly rare.”
This mayoral race comes after Jeffrey Lunde resigned from the job in January after being elected to the Hennepin County board.
