MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tour bus carrying the band Blues Traveler crashed on a highway in southeastern Minnesota Thursday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the bus was headed west on Interstate 90 near Wilson Township when it lost control and crashed in the center median ditch just before 6:30 a.m.
John Popper, the band’s lead singer, was hospitalized with injuries. He posted on Facebook he was “largely fine” and that everyone on the bus was “very grateful to be alive.”
Two other men — Mateo Rodriguez and David Derrick — were injured in the crash, according to the state patrol. Popper said Rodriguez is the band’s monitor engineer, and that he broke his shoulder.
On Facebook, the band thanked the Winona Police Department “for their help getting us safely off the highway and out of oncoming traffic.”
Blues Traveler is scheduled to play at Mayo Civic Center Park in Rochester Friday evening. Popper said the band is still hoping to play that show.
More On WCCO.com:
- Abby Anderson, Sister Of Runner Gabe Grunewald, Killed By Driver In Falcon Heights
- Several People Extricated From Vehicles After Semi Crash On I-35W In Bloomington, Fire Dept. Says
- Twin Cities Man Catches Near-Record Muskie On Bde Maka Ska
- Man Arrested In Connection With Killing Of Amanda Vangrinsven