By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As nearly 70% of those ages 12 and up have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, Minnesota health officials on Thursday reported 1,355 additional virus cases and eight more deaths.

Meanwhile, the state’s latest positivity rate is hovering around 5.3% as of Aug. 11 due to data lag. The state breached the “caution” status in early August. The seven-day rolling average has been increasing since early July when it was at 1.1%.

Other health risk measure categories, like case growth and hospitalization rate, have also been increasing since early July.

Thursday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health puts the state’s COVID-19 death toll at 7,750, with over 4,500 of the deaths among those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

In hospitals as of Wednesday, there are 121 patients with COVID-19 requiring intensive care unit beds. An additional 352 patients with the virus need non-ICU beds. In total, 34,293 patients have needed hospitalization for the virus since the pandemic began.

For vaccinations, over 6 million doses have been administered in the state since December. About 55% of the total population has now been fully vaccinated. That includes 89% of those ages 65 and up, and 65% of those 12 and up.