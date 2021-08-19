MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash near Hutchinson last week has died.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 73-year-old Jerome Karg. He died of multiple blunt force injuries at Hennepin Healthcare Wednesday afternoon.
Eight people, including Karg, were injured and hospitalized after the Friday afternoon crash on Highway 7.
Authorities say that the three-car crash happened when a red Ford pickup heading east on the highway collided with a Chrysler van turning onto Omega Avenue. The red truck then crossed into the westbound lane and slammed into a white Ford pickup, which Karg was driving.
Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt. He was the only person in the truck.
More On WCCO.com:
- Abby Anderson, Sister Of Runner Gabe Grunewald, Killed By Driver In Falcon Heights
- Several People Extricated From Vehicles After Semi Crash On I-35W In Bloomington, Fire Dept. Says
- Twin Cities Man Catches Near-Record Muskie On Bde Maka Ska
- Man Arrested In Connection With Killing Of Amanda Vangrinsven