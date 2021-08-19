MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Brooklyn Park News, Drowning, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old man drowned in a pool in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to the city’s police department, the man had already been removed from the pool at Huntington Place Apartments when officers arrived at 12:45 p.m.

The man was not breathing and had no pulse when he was pulled from the water. After lifesaving efforts by both civilians and officers, he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

He has not been identified. His death is under investigation.