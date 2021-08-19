MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old man drowned in a pool in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon, police say.
According to the city’s police department, the man had already been removed from the pool at Huntington Place Apartments when officers arrived at 12:45 p.m.
The man was not breathing and had no pulse when he was pulled from the water. After lifesaving efforts by both civilians and officers, he was taken to a hospital, where he died.
He has not been identified. His death is under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- Abby Anderson, Sister Of Runner Gabe Grunewald, Killed By Driver In Falcon Heights
- Several People Extricated From Vehicles After Semi Crash On I-35W In Bloomington, Fire Dept. Says
- Twin Cities Man Catches Near-Record Muskie On Bde Maka Ska
- Man Arrested In Connection With Killing Of Amanda Vangrinsven