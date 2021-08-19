MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teacher at a middle school in northeastern Minnesota is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl who served as his “unofficial teaching assistant,” according to court documents.

A criminal complaint filed in St. Louis County charges 51-year-old Todd Clark with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as first-degree tampering with a witness.

The alleged victim was in Clark’s eighth grade math class at A.I. Jedlicka Middle School in Proctor, and the two emailed frequently after she graduated, the complaint states. At the start of her ninth grade year, she became his teaching assistant unofficially, and Clark began giving her rides home.

It was during those rides the abuse occurred, according to the complaint, and it went on for about a year.

Authorities learned of the alleged abuse after the girl told another teacher. When interviewed by investigators, the girl said Clark threatened to harm himself if the abuse was exposed.

Just after she was interviewed, first responders were called to Clark’s address for a medical incident. They found him “unconscious and foaming at the mouth,” according to the complaint.

“Medical staff indicated that [Clark’s] blood sugar was extremely low and believed it to be a diabetic emergency, however, staff also advised that [Clark] had an insulin pump already connected to him,” the complaint states.

Police asked Clark if he had tried to kill himself, and he responded, “I don’t think so,” according to the complaint. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Clark is in custody and made his first court appearance Thursday.

Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking told WCCO Clark is employed with the district, but is not “actively working” and is not scheduled to teach classes this school year. Engelking said the school is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation of Clark and cannot comment further.