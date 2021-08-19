MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A recount is slated to happen Thursday in the Brooklyn Park mayoral race.
The initial results from last week’s election showed the city council member Lisa Jacobson had a single-vote lead over Hollies Winston, the DFL-endorsed candidate.
Winston requested the recount, as provided under Minnesota state law.
The special election was held after the former mayor, Jeffrey Lund, resigned from the position in January after being elected to the Hennepin County Board.
