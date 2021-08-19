MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Brooklyn Park News, Hollies Winston, Lisa Jacobson, Local TV, Special Election

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A recount is slated to happen Thursday in the Brooklyn Park mayoral race.

The initial results from last week’s election showed the city council member Lisa Jacobson had a single-vote lead over Hollies Winston, the DFL-endorsed candidate.

Winston requested the recount, as provided under Minnesota state law.

The special election was held after the former mayor, Jeffrey Lund, resigned from the position in January after being elected to the Hennepin County Board.