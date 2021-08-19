MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO Radio announced Thursday that it will not be broadcasting from the Minnesota State Fair this year due to COVID-19 and Delta variant concerns.

In a statement from management, WCCO Radio said the decision comes after the fair announced it will not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. There are also no attendance limits being imposed.

“The Fair chose the ‘honor system’ and for our decision-makers, it is not enough to feel comfortable,” WCCO Radio said.

The statement continues by saying the decision was made for the “health and well-being” of employees.

“The data is clear. Not having attendance caps, and without demonstrating that attendees are either vaccinated or have a recent negative test creates risk in an environment as closely situated as the State Fair,” WCCO Radio said. “For those reasons WCCO won’t see you at the Fair this year, and we greatly look forward to 2022!”

The radio station’s booth has been at the fair for decades.

As you may recall, WCCO Radio is now owned and operated by Audacy Inc. The radio station is no longer directly associated with WCCO-TV and WCCO.com, which are owned by ViacomCBS.

WCCO-TV and WCCO.com will have a booth at the Minnesota State Fair this year. We are making some adjustments, of course, working to keep both our staff and visitors as safe as we can.