MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organizers of the Basilica Block Party announced that the two-day music festival slated for September will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

On Friday, organizers said that they are implementing the new entry protocols for the “health and safety of our Basilica Block Party and greater Twin Cities community.”

Full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hour of the event are required for all those who attend.

“Please bring a photo ID plus either proof of vaccination or a negative test result for event entry. Our goal is to provide a safe and fun event for everyone,” the announcement said.

Face masks are not required, but will be strongly encouraged. There will also be hand sanitizing stations throughout the event site.

Refunds are available, but must be requested by Monday, Aug. 31.

The block party will be held at the Basilica of Saint Mary near downtown Minneapolis on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11.

The main stage will feature artists like AJR, Tate McRae, The Avett Brothers, Spoon and more. Motion City Soundtrack and the Black Pumas will be some of the top acts for the west lawn stage, and the Star Tribune stage will feature artists like Koo Koo Kanga Roo and Diane (FKA D Mills).