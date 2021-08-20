MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A wildfire burning in Superior National Forest in northern Minnesota has grown to nearly 5,000 acres.
In an update late Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service said the Greenwood Lake Fire has grown to cover 4,750 acres, up from 3,200 acres on Wednesday. The fire was first detected Sunday southwest of Isabella and has since prompted dozens of evacuations around McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor and just north of Highway 1.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to structures. Still, officials say crews are working both on the ground and in the air to hold the fire east of Highway 2 and slow its progression north and west.
Active fire behavior is expected Friday, as the weather will be hot and humid, with temperatures climbing near 90 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the south. However, storms are expected in the evening, and the weekend looks to bring cooler air and more rain.
Isabella is located about 80 miles northeast of Duluth. Officials say the Greenwood Lake Fire was sparked by lightning.
