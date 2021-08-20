MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a man whose family believes might be in danger.
Jose Carlos Lopez, 43, was last seen in person on July 2 around the 200 block of Groveland Avenue in the Stevens Square neighborhood. He last spoke with relatives on the phone on July 20.
It was after getting that phone call that his family thought he might be in danger.
Officials say that Lopez stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has brown eyes. Lopez is bald, and has tattoos on his chest and arms.
Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous and can be made online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
