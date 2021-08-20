MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After days of dry, steamy weather with temperatures in the 90s, thunderstorms are expected to wash over Minnesota on Friday, and some of them could be severe.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak say the storms will likely develop in western Minnesota in the afternoon and push eastward across the state, hitting the Twin Cities in the late evening hours.
The National Weather Service has listed much of central Minnesota, including the metro, under a slight risk of severe weather. Threats include damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain. Forecasters say the storms will likely weaken as they approach western Wisconsin.
Following the storms will come cooler air and a significant drop in humidity. Saturday’s temperatures are only expected to reach the low 70s. Temperatures will remain mild on Sunday, when there is another chance for rain.
Rain becomes likely by Friday evening, but so does severe weather. Slight risk continues into the overnight hours @WCCO pic.twitter.com/bpGJyD1Gqo
— Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) August 19, 2021
More rainfall and storms are expected early next week. Over the next five days, some communities could see more than 2 inches of rain, particularly in drought-stricken north-central and northwestern Minnesota.
According to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, those areas are experiencing extreme and exceptional drought conditions. Meanwhile, nearly 90% of the state is under severe drought conditions.
Wildfires burning in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and Superior National Forest may also be dampened by the coming rain.
