MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council failed to override Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto of the public safety charter amendment ballot language, and as such has come up with new ballot language.

The city council approved by a vote of 9-4 the following ballot language:

“Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to strike and replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety which could include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, with administrative authority to be consistent with other city departments to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety?”

The Minneapolis City Council were faced with rewriting and passing new ballot language with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday.

It now goes back to Mayor Frey, who can either approve or veto this new version. If Frey vetoes, the city council would have to return Friday evening for another vote.

——-

The full page of language, including the explanatory note, is one of three charter amendments that could be on the Minneapolis ballot, meaning it could take Minneapolis voters awhile to cast their ballots this November.

This language would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a “department of public safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach and would include police if necessary.”

Supporters of the movement to defund the police praised the amendment, saying it meets the standard in the petition that got the measure on the ballot.

“Twenty-thousand people signed a petition saying they want to create change,” council member Steve Fletcher said.