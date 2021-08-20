MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Osseo Area Schools announced Friday that its back-to-school plan has been modified to require face coverings or masks inside all school facilities for the first part of the school year.
On Friday, the Osseo School Board voted and approved the modification, citing rapidly increasing cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta.
Much of the plan announced previously in mid-July will remain the same, but students in early childhood through grade 12, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks inside during trimester one, which is Sept. 8 through Dec. 6.
"The last several months have shown that mitigating the transmission of COVID-19 in our schools and communities is a layered approach. The use of face coverings/masks is one of a multitude of ways that Osseo Area Schools hopes to ensure students and staff can attend school in person five days a week as planned," a letter to families said.
Proof of vaccination will not be required of students and staff.
More details on the full plan can be viewed here.
The move highlights a growing move to require masks in schools, with Roseville and St. Cloud schools recently announcing similar requirements earlier this week.
