By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:3-alarm, Fire, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A large fire began in St. Paul Saturday evening near the Concordia University campus, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

SPFD Chief Mike Gaede said they received reports of a fire around 5:45 p.m. near Selby Avenue and North Albert Street. The fire burned several businesses surrounding it including an automotive salvage shop and various storage facilities. Gaede said the fire was so large it warranted a “3-alarm response”.

The fire was mostly contained around 7:30 p.m., but SPFD says they will continue to water the scene throughout the night to ensure it is completely smothered.

Gaede confirms that no firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.