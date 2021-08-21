MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is closed to visitors for the next week as crews fight growing fires in the area, according to Superior National Forest officials.

The area is closed so firefighters can “focus on existing fires or new starts without worrying about public safety.”

The closure is effective immediately, and includes all lands, waters, trails, portages, campsites, canoe routes, and wilderness entry points.

Permit holders and outfitters have been notified and permits have been canceled through Aug. 27. They will be fully reimbursed.

The John Elk Fire, in the southeast corner of the in the BWCA grew from 3 acres to 1600 acres on Friday. Crews are not able to reach the fire on the ground because it is difficult to access, but aircrafts continue to drop water on the fire to limit spread.

The Whelp Fire, 4 miles north of Sawbill Lake, expanded from 30 acres to 80 acres on Friday. Crews are also responding to additional fires in the west, and monitoring others in Canada.

In recent days, the Greenwood Fire – just south of the BWCA – has grown to over 9,000 acres and forced dozens of evacuations near Isabella and Ely.

As of Saturday morning, officials say the fire was 0% contained, and they anticipate continued fire growth especially to the southeast.

Crews were out trying to create anchor points on the southern edge of the fire on Friday, though winds from the southeast challenged their progress to the east.

The fire also headed towards Highway 2, and crews spent time protecting structures along the roads. Officials say no buildings were lost. The most activity was in the north, as the fire jumped across Highway 2, heading northwest towards Jackpot Lake.

The area saw only a tenth of an inch of rain on Friday night, along with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Forest service officials say they anticipate continued winds, which can contribute to fire growth.

Crews on Saturday will work to secure the southern edge of the fire, along with the Highway 2 corridor and McDougal Lake area. Additional crews have been mobilized to help suppress the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.