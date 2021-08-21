MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters in Lake of the Woods made “great progress” fighting the North Norris and Square Fires on Friday.
According to the Minnesota Incident Command System, the North Norris Fire, which encompasses roughly 79 acres, is 60% contained, while the Square fire, which is 87 acres, is 30% contained.
The North Norris Fire was detected on Aug. 14, roughly 2 miles north of Norris Camp and 20 miles west of Roosevelt. The fire was burning in heavy timber and brush.
The Square Fire was detected on Sunday afternoon, 3 miles northwest of Graceton.
Several aircrafts and helicopters have been brought in to aid in attack efforts. The cause of both fires is under investigation.
Authorities pulled crews on Friday afternoon, due to safety concerns brought by the rain and deteriorating conditions on access roads. The rainfall on Friday – recorded to be between half an inch and two inches – will not be enough to extinguish the fires, but will help with mop up efforts.
In all, 98 people have been dispatched to fight the fires.
Burning restrictions are in effect for Lake of the Woods County.
