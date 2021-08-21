MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Everybody Love Everybody, Links

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis family is on a mission to help their neighbors in need.

A couple of years ago, Joe and Jenn Funk started collecting and passing out items to unhoused and homeless residents around the city. Every Saturday, they set up a “car store” inside their vehicle and let people “shop” for what they need.

They recently made a website for their organization, “Everybody Love Everybody,” to see if others wanted to help.

They said they’ve been overwhelmed and humbled by the response and now often have a caravan of five cars full of good to pass around every Saturday.

The Funks collect items and monetary donations for their cause. They say 100% of the funds donated go directly to buying supplies.

If you want to donate, click here.