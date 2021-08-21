MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Director of a New York City ballet company Ho-Shia Thao, held a special workshop in St. Paul Saturday.
He is in the Twin Cities because of the large Hmong community here and he will soon perform a five-act ballet he wrote and choreographed. It’s the story of his mother and her family set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and immigration to the United States.
Thao says this is the first Hmong ballet about Hmong people. The ballet performance will be Saturday, August 28 and there will be two shows at the Cowles Performing Arts Center in Minneapolis.
