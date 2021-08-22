MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman early Sunday morning.
The deadly crash — which police say is the city’s 16th vehicle-related death of the year — happened at about 1:22 a.m. at Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street. First responders arrived to find an unresponsive woman believed to be in her 40s. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the suspect vehicle may be a dark-colored sedan, which was last seen traveling south on Bloomington Avenue.
Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Crime Stoppers online or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be given anonymously.
