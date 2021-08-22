MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s the latest on the possible severe storms rolling through Minnesota Sunday evening:
8:15 p.m.: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Rice and Waseca counties has expired.
7:50 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Rice and Waseca counties until 8:15 p.m.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Sunday’s storms formed in western Minnesota before they swung east, and are expected to move through the Twin Cities between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.
There is a marginal risk for severe storms in the western part of the state, with possible hail and damaging winds being the main threats. The system will completely exit the state by early Monday morning.
The rest of Monday will be hot and humid, with more storms possible in southern Minnesota. Tuesday brings another severe storm chance.
Temperatures will cool down a bit before the end of the week, when another active weather pattern, including more rain, moves in.
