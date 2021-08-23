MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Hayward News, Wisconsin News

HAYWARD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have discovered a body in a missing fire chief’s truck.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen and his vehicle were reported missing on Friday.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies found the truck Sunday in a remote wooded area near Hayward.

The Sawyer County deputies reported they’d found a body inside the truck. Investigators were trying to determine who it is but say no foul play is suspected.