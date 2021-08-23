MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair’s oldest food concession is dialing back its menu in a big way this year.
Hamline Church Dining Hall, which is in its 124th year at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, announced Monday that it will only serve ice cream via window service, and its dining room will be closed “out of an abundance of caution.”
Officials say the dining hall typically serves about 20,000 meals a year, with some profits going to a charitable organization. The nonprofit Emma Norton will be the recipient again this year.
Dozens of vendors and exhibitors won’t return this year due to the fair’s decision to not enforce any COVID-19-related mandates, such as masking or proof of vaccination.
Fair officials also announced Monday that refunds will be available for Grandstand concert ticket holders. The news came hours after the band Low Cut Connie said it will no longer perform at Saturday’s “The Current’s Music On-A-Stick” show due to the fair’s lack of safety measures.
