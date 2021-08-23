MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A musical act scheduled to play at the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand has pulled out, citing the fair’s lack of COVID-19 safety measures.
Low Cut Connie was scheduled to play Saturday evening as part of The Current’s Music On-A-Stick show.
“Now that I understand there will be no mask or vaccine mandate in place for the event,” the band’s founder Adam Weiner wrote in a statement, “I don’t feel comfortable moving forward with this show.”
Weiner promised the Philadelphia-based band would be “back in the Twin Cities very soon.”
“Let’s all keep working together to make live entertainment a healing power in the Covid era,” he said.
The fair announced last week it would not mandate masks or vaccines, nor would it require a recent negative COVID test to attend. There are no attendance limits being imposed.
Typically, refunds aren’t offered for Grandstand shows, but the fair officials say refund requests will be accepted this year up to 24 hours prior to showtime. To start the refund process, please reach out to the fair’s ticket office at tickets@mnstatefair.org or call 651-288-4427.
Fair officials asked guests to “do the right thing” and “make sure you’ve considered your personal health situation.”
Following the fair’s announcement, dozens of vendors and exhibitors decided not to return this year.
The Minnesota State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Sept. 6.
