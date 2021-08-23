MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Minnetonka man is in custody after police say he fired several shots at an 18-year-old man in St. Cloud Sunday afternoon.
The 18-year-old was uninjured by the shooting, which occurred around 3:15 p.m. at Sixth Street and 10th Avenue North.
The St. Cloud Police Department said the shooter “had been involved in a dispute with the victim’s family earlier in the day,” then followed the 18-year-old to the intersection and fired.
The 20-year-old was arrested in Minnetonka and taken to the Stearns County Jail.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.