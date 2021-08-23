MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As expected, the University of Minnesota will add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccines for all enrolled students after the FDA fully approved the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech. Soon, students will need to confirm their vaccination status.

Earlier this month, the university announced it would require the vaccine for students once any vaccine received full approval. On Monday, the FDA announced it granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 years of age and up.

University officials said Monday that all students systemwide will receive an email this week with instructions on how to confirm their vaccination status. Officials say completing the form will be an “easy, quick” process.

The university’s faculty and staff will be expected to attest to their vaccination status beginning Tuesday. They’ll also need to complete an online form.

“We are so grateful to all who are joining us and so many others in committing to our greater good. Your actions to get vaccinated, wear a mask while on campus, and take other health precautions will help keep you and our entire community safe as we begin our fall semesters,” the university said in the announcement.

Earlier this summer, the school said it would not require a COVID-19 vaccination for the 2021-2022 school year, citing a survey that found many students were already vaccinated.

The change in plans is due to “the recent delta variant spike and increase in positive cases in our state and across the country,” according to President Joan Gabel’s letter.

The school said it will allow “appropriate exemptions” to the vaccination requirement. More information can be found here.

The University of St. Thomas, College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University have said they will require a COVID-19 vaccination for all students, faculty and staff returning in-person.