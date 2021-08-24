MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in White Bear Lake are investigating after a shooting left a man injured late Monday night.
According to police, officers responded just before midnight to the 3500 block of Emerald Drive on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.
No arrests have been made.
Police do not believe this was a random incident and do not believe there is a threat to the public.
The investigation is active. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call White Bear Lake police at 651-429-8552.
More On WCCO.com:
- Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year
- Rochester’s Igor Vovkovinskiy, Tallest Man In America, Dies At 38
- Twins’ World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
- Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood