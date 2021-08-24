MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Shooting With Injuries, White Bear Lake News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in White Bear Lake are investigating after a shooting left a man injured late Monday night.

According to police, officers responded just before midnight to the 3500 block of Emerald Drive on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Police do not believe this was a random incident and do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call White Bear Lake police at 651-429-8552.