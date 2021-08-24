MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Lightning Strike, Local TV, Menomonie News, Wisconsin News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two construction workers were struck by lightning in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the two — a 60-year-old man and a 20-year-old man — were part of a crew constructing a pole shed on 390th Street in Menomonie.

They were both on ladders when lightning struck just after 11 a.m., and both were knocked off. The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 20-year-old was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire.

The sheriff’s office said the crew had stopped working because of weather, and had resumed shortly before the lightning strike because the weather had settled.