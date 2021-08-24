MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Details of how a prominent Minnesota Republican donor allegedly gave underage girls expensive gifts and money in exchange for sex were laid out Tuesday in a St. Paul federal court.

Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, 30, appeared in court in an orange jumpsuit, flanked by his attorneys, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including sex trafficking.

There was a teleconference line for victims and their families to listen to court proceedings, and the U.S. attorneys read in court powerful testimony from victims and their families who say they are living in fear.

The defense was seeking pre-trial home confinement for Lazzaro until his trial in his downtown Minneapolis apartment — equipped with six cameras for security — and a former FBI agent testified that he conducted an assessment of the apartment for potential home confinement back in February. A federal judge denied the defense’s request.

Brandon Brugger, a 22-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, testified that most of Lazzaro’s victims were between 16 and 17 years old, and at least one of them was 15.

Brugger, who is affiliated with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s human trafficking task force, described Lazzaro during the hearing as a “sex buyer” who “recruited” 19-year-old University of St. Thomas student Gisela Castro Medina to recruit other victims on his behalf via social media. He says Lazzaro paid his victims in the form of money, makeup, jewelry, vape pens and purses in exchange for sex. He says Ubers were sent to pick up his victims, and he would communicate with them via Snapchat.

Payments of cash, Champagne and travel were allegedly made to Medina in exchange for recruiting for Lazzaro. She is also facing sex trafficking charges.

Brugger says in one instance, Lazzaro asked a minor victim’s family to sign a non-disparagement agreement. Lazzaro’s defense attorney, Zachary Newland, said in his line of question that the victim tried to blackmail Lazzaro for money before going to police.

Lazzaro is the founder of the GOP PAC Big Tent Republicans. The Minnesota DFL Party alleges that Lazzaro has given about $150,000 to state Republicans.