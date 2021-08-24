MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you feel like you’re hoarding your plastic? You’re not alone.
A new poll says that most Americans keep their plastic bags and containers instead of throwing them out — about 62% of those surveyed.
And it’s not just bags and cartons, it’s things like plastic silverware, plastic jars, and even mismatched or orphan Tupperware.
