By WCCO-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you feel like you’re hoarding your plastic? You’re not alone.

A new poll says that most Americans keep their plastic bags and containers instead of throwing them out — about 62% of those surveyed.

And it’s not just bags and cartons, it’s things like plastic silverware, plastic jars, and even mismatched or orphan Tupperware.

