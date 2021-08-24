MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
(Originally published on Aug. 23)
HAYWARD, Wis.

HAYWARD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have discovered a body in a missing fire chief’s truck.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen and his vehicle were reported missing on Friday.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies found the truck Sunday in a remote wooded area near Hayward.

The Sawyer County deputies reported they’d found a body inside the truck. Investigators were trying to determine who it is but say no foul play is suspected.