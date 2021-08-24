MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Gun Violence, Local TV, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a shooting Monday night in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Albemarle Street, near Lewis Park in the city’s North End neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Officers attempted to aid the victim, but paramedics pronounced him dead shortly thereafter. He was identified Tuesday by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office as 48-year-old Demond Bingham of Little Canada.

A large group of people gathered at the scene, and officers tried to console them and cordoned off the area. Police say investigators are searching for possible witnesses and any surveillance video that captured the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made in what marks the 18th homicide in the city this year. While it’s unclear what led to the shooting, police do not believe it was random.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.