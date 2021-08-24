MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Greenwood Fire, McDougal Lake, Surveillance Video

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A surveillance video taken in northern Minnesota is showing the destructive power of the Greenwood Lake wildfire.

Pushed by high winds, the Greenwood Lake fire in the Superior National Forest has grown to 30 square miles as of Tuesday morning. The fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Resident Pat Prochaska shared surveillance video of the fast-moving fire taken from McDougal Lake on Monday.

RELATED: Spreading Wildfires Disappoint Travelers And Minnesota Outfitters

Authorities ordered more evacuations Monday near the quickly spreading wildfire, which is just one of several burning in the northern part of the state.

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was closed Saturday for the first time in 45 years due to the fires.