Meredith Willson’s The Music Man

Now playing through January 22, 2022 at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. To purchase tickets, go to https://chanhassendt.com/musicman/

Get into a little trouble with Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ stunning production of Meredith Willson’s five-time Tony Award-winning musical featuring the unforgettable songs “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Ya Got Trouble,” “Wells Fargo Wagon” and “Till There Was You.” Don’t miss this classic, all-American musical for every generation.

 

