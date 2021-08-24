UPDATE (8:45 a.m.): The backend of the system is producing severe thunderstorm warnings Tuesday morning for areas of southern and south-central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says the storms threaten damaging winds and quarter-sized hail. The warnings are slated to expire at 9 a.m.

UPDATE (7:10 a.m.): The severe thunderstorm warnings have expired for the Twin Cities, but more rain and thunderstorms will wash over the metro through the mid-morning hours. Meanwhile, much of central Minnesota remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 a.m.

As of 7:10 a.m., Xcel Energy is reporting that more than 16,000 customers are without power in the Twin Cities. In the wake of the swift-moving storms, there have been reports of downed tree limbs across central Minnesota and the metro.

@WCCO Yikes! 4 months of rain in one downpour! County Rd 42 and Pennock in Apple Valley is now a waterway. pic.twitter.com/P2noY19wM2 — Lisa Loge (@lisaloge) August 24, 2021

After the storm system pushes into Wisconsin, skies are expected to clear in the afternoon. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says conditions will be humid and hot, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

Overnight, isolated showers are possible. The next chance for storms looks to come Wednesday for southwestern Minnesota. After that, the latter half of the week looks to hold several chances for wet, stormy weather.

UPDATE (6:45 a.m.): Xcel Energy is reporting power outages in the Twin Cities and beyond Tuesday morning after a line of thunderstorms swept over central Minnesota.

As of 6:45 a.m., roughly 12,000 Xcel customers were without power across the metro and the greater part of central Minnesota, where early morning storms brought heavy rain, damaging winds and hail.

In the Twin Cities alone about 10,000 customers were left without power.

STORM VIDEO: Check out this footage sent to us by Graeme in Eden Prairie. The video shows the line of severe thunderstorms approaching near Flying Cloud Airport. pic.twitter.com/JR23rFd1mk — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) August 24, 2021

UPDATE (6:30 a.m.): More of the Twin Cities metro is under severe thunderstorm warnings Tuesday morning as a line of storms moves eastward across central Minnesota.

Anoka, Hennepin, Dakota, Chisago, Washington, and Ramsey counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7 a.m. The National Weather Service says the storms could produce gusts up to 60 mph, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

Those in the warning area are encouraged to seek shelter in the lowest floor of a sturdy structure until the warning subsides.

Starting to see the shelf cloud move into the Twin Cities via our @wcco Skycam. Winds of 60mph still possible as storms roll though this morning #MNwc @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wbOR4EBQJh — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) August 24, 2021

UPDATE (6 a.m.): A number of counties in the Twin Cities metro are under a severe thunderstorm warning as a line of storms moves eastward across central Minnesota.

Anoka, Carver, Hennepin, McLeod, Sherburne, Sibley, Renville and Wright counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until until 6:30 a.m. The National Weather Service says the storms could produce heavy rain, gusts up to 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and possible tornadoes.

Those in the warning area are encouraged to seek shelter in the lowest floor of a sturdy structure until the warning subsides.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange until 8/24 6:30AM. Severe storms can produce hail 1" or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/veehDOBLms — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) August 24, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe thunderstorms are rumbling over central Minnesota on Tuesday morning, threatening strong winds, heavy rain and large hail.

More than 30 counties, including those that make up the Twin Cities metro, are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 a.m. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the severe storms are moving in two waves, with the second packing a severe punch.

One round of storms moving through the #MSP Metro this morning, a second round will be on the way @WCCO pic.twitter.com/9PdqpTx2Zq — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) August 24, 2021

The severe line of storms is quickly moving eastward, prompting thunderstorm warnings due the threat of damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail and possible tornadoes.

Weather officials say that those under a thunderstorm warning should seek shelter in the lowest floor of a sturdy structure until the warning subsides.

For the latest on severe weather, download the WCCO Weather App.